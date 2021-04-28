Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chibok girls abduction: Reps probe N500m rehabilitation fund, safe school initiative
News photo Vanguard News  - House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the 500 million naira school rebuilding projects under the Safe School Initiative programme set up in March 2015 in the aftermath of the abduction of 230 Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State.

