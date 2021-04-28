Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Newly Acquired Armoured Tanks & Operation Vehicles Captured From Nigeria Army (Photos)
News photo Edujandon  - Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Newly Acquired Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles, Others Captured From Nigeria Army. The Vehicles Were Captured On Sunday When The Group Attacked A Nigerian Army Location & Killed Several Soldiers. See photos below..

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Newly Acquired Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles, Others Captured From Nigerian Army Sahara Reporters:
Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Newly Acquired Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles, Others Captured From Nigerian Army
Boko Haram Releases Pics Of Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles Captured From Army (Photos) Naija Loaded:
Boko Haram Releases Pics Of Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles Captured From Army (Photos)
Despite Nigerian Army denials, ISWAP releases photos of armoured tanks, operational vehicles captured from Mainok Ripples Nigeria:
Despite Nigerian Army denials, ISWAP releases photos of armoured tanks, operational vehicles captured from Mainok
Boko Haram releases photos of newly acquired amour tanks and operational vehicles captured from Nigerian Army Oyo Gist:
Boko Haram releases photos of newly acquired amour tanks and operational vehicles captured from Nigerian Army
Boko Haram Releases Pictures Of Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles Captured From Army My Celebrity & I:
Boko Haram Releases Pictures Of Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles Captured From Army
Boko Haram Acquires New Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles, Others Captured From Nigerian Army Online Nigeria:
Boko Haram Acquires New Armoured Tanks, Operation Vehicles, Others Captured From Nigerian Army
Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Armoured Tanks, Others Captured From Nigerian Army Naija News:
Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Armoured Tanks, Others Captured From Nigerian Army


   More Picks
1 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Enyimba defeat Orlando Pirates, qualify for CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
3 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 16 hours ago
7 I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 NDLEA seizes over N80bn worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 Umahi imposes curfew in Ebonyi, says IPOB not responsible for most attacks - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info