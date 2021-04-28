Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng

Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra
News photo The Herald  - The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed an attack on some Naval Ratings at a checkpoint near Enamel Ware Junction on Onitsha – Owerri Highway by hoodlums on Tuesday.

