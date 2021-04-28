Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria, 6 others top gas flaring countries- World Bank
News photo The Guardian  - The World Bank says Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Algeria, Venezuela and Nigeria remain the top seven gas flaring countries for nine years running.

