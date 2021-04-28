Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun
Daily Post
- Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has indicated interest in becoming a pastor after serving ‘eight years’ in office as governor.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
I may end up on pulpit –Gov Abiodun
The Dabigal Blog:
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor – Abiodun
Nigerian Eye:
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor – Abiodun
PM News:
I may end up on the pulpit after my tenure as Governor – Abiodun
My Celebrity & I:
I May End Up In Pulpit After 8 Years As Governor – Dapo Abiodun
Nigeria Breaking News:
I may end up on the pulpit after my eight years as Governor - Dapo Abiodun
Infotrust News:
I May Turn Pastor After 8yrs As Governor – Abiodun
Republican Nigeria:
Gov Abiodun hints at becoming pastor
Anaedo Online:
After 8 Years As Governor, I Might End Up As Pastor – Governor Abiodun
More Picks
1
Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 -
The Genius Media,
1 day ago
2
NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
3
Insecurity: Northern groups urge UN to facilitate actualization of Biafra -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
APC will not rule Nigeria beyond 2023 - Governor Makinde tackles Tinubu -
Legit,
8 hours ago
10
Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School -
Independent,
13 hours ago
