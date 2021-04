Sanwo-Olu hands over amputee sachet water hawker to police over untrue stories Vanguard News - Following discrepancy discovered in the story of an amputee sachet water hawker, Mary Daniels, 26, who recently received donations from Nigerians due to her situation, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the relevant ministry to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%