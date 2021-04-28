Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I may end up as a pastor, Nigerian governor hints on preparation after 8-year tenure
Legit
- Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, April 28, hinted that after serving eight years in office as the state governor he may end up on the pulpit.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun
The Punch:
I may become pastor after eight years as governor –Abiodun
Naija Loaded:
I May End Up Been A Pastor After 8 Years As Governor – Dapo Abiodun
The Sun:
I may end up on pulpit –Gov Abiodun
The Dabigal Blog:
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor – Abiodun
Nigerian Eye:
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor – Abiodun
Correct NG:
Governor Abiodun hints on becoming a pastor after his tenure
Top Naija:
I may become pastor after second tenure, says Gov Abiodun
PM News:
I may end up on the pulpit after my tenure as Governor – Abiodun
News Break:
Abiodun Hints At Going For Second Term, Becoming Pastor After Serving As Gov
My Celebrity & I:
I May End Up In Pulpit After 8 Years As Governor – Dapo Abiodun
Nigeria Breaking News:
I may end up on the pulpit after my eight years as Governor - Dapo Abiodun
Infotrust News:
I May Turn Pastor After 8yrs As Governor – Abiodun
Republican Nigeria:
Gov Abiodun hints at becoming pastor
Anaedo Online:
After 8 Years As Governor, I Might End Up As Pastor – Governor Abiodun
Gist 36:
I May Become Pastor After Eight Years As Governor – Dapo Abiodun Reveals
Instablog 9ja:
I may end up on pulpit — Governor Abiodun
See Naija:
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor – Abiodun
Western Post News:
After 2027 Election: I May End Up On Pulpit, Says Gov. Abiodun
More Picks
1
Naija to the world: Ikorodu Bois appear on Times Square's billboard in New York -
Legit,
5 mins ago
2
Suspected drunk driver kills one in Anambra – FRSC -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
3
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
4
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari -
Channels Television,
6 hours ago
5
FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure -
Leadership,
13 hours ago
6
Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others -
News Diary Online,
12 hours ago
8
COVID-19: Kano Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work -
Independent,
23 hours ago
9
Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
10
Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, 20, comes out as polyamorous on Red Table Talk and mom Jada says 'I totally get it' (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
