I may end up as a pastor, Nigerian governor hints on preparation after 8-year tenure
Legit  - Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, April 28, hinted that after serving eight years in office as the state governor he may end up on the pulpit.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

