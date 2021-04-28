Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity
The Nation
- The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) Chapter, says 75 per cent of the university’s students may
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity
The Sun:
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity – The Sun Nigeria
Daily Nigerian:
ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity over fees increase
Prompt News:
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity
News Verge:
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Fees increase: 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity — ASUU
The Street Journal:
Fees Increase: ASUU Says 75% Of Students May Drop Out Of Kaduna Varsity
The News:
Fees increase: 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity – ASUU
More Picks
1
No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 -
The Genius Media,
23 hours ago
3
Insecurity: Northern groups urge UN to facilitate actualization of Biafra -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School -
Independent,
11 hours ago
10
PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...