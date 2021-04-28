Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity
The Nation  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) Chapter, says 75 per cent of the university’s students may

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity Vanguard News:
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity – The Sun Nigeria
ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity over fees increase Daily Nigerian:
ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity over fees increase
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity Prompt News:
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity — NEWSVERGE
Fees increase: 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity — ASUU The Eagle Online:
Fees increase: 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity — ASUU
Fees Increase: ASUU Says 75% Of Students May Drop Out Of Kaduna Varsity The Street Journal:
Fees Increase: ASUU Says 75% Of Students May Drop Out Of Kaduna Varsity
Fees increase: 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity – ASUU The News:
Fees increase: 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity – ASUU


   More Picks
1 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Northern groups urge UN to facilitate actualization of Biafra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 11 hours ago
10 PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info