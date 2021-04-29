Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


India hits new daily record as COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200,000
The Cable  - On Wednesday, India recorded 3,293 deaths in the past 24 hours--highest daily figure globally

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
India posts another spike in Covid-19 deaths
The Nation:
New record of 379,000 daily coronavirus cases in India
The News Guru:
New record of 379,000 daily coronavirus cases in India
Prompt News:
New record of 379,000 daily coronavirus cases in India
The Eagle Online:
New record of 379,000 daily coronavirus cases in India
The Street Journal:
India Posts Another Spike In Covid-19 Deaths


   More Picks
1 Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, 20, comes out as polyamorous on Red Table Talk and mom Jada says 'I totally get it' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Suspected drunk driver kills one in Anambra – FRSC - The Herald, 13 hours ago
3 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
4 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 16 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases near 10,000 with new infections on Wednesday - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
8 May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info