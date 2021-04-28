Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC will not rule Nigeria beyond 2023 - Governor Makinde tackles Tinubu
News photo Legit  - Governor Makinde said the PDP will take over power in 2023, says Nigerians are tired of APC's misgovernance. He said this in response to a statement by Tinubu.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians tired of APC - Makinde Daily Post:
Nigerians tired of APC - Makinde
APC will not govern Nigeria beyond 2023: Makinde vows PM News:
APC will not govern Nigeria beyond 2023: Makinde vows
Bad governance: APC will not govern Nigeria beyond 2023, Makinde vows The Eagle Online:
Bad governance: APC will not govern Nigeria beyond 2023, Makinde vows
APC will not govern Nigeria beyond 2023, Makinde vows News Diary Online:
APC will not govern Nigeria beyond 2023, Makinde vows
Bad Governance: APC Will Not Govern Nigeria Beyond 2023, Makinde Vows Observers Times:
Bad Governance: APC Will Not Govern Nigeria Beyond 2023, Makinde Vows
Nigerians Tired Of APC – Makinde Naija News:
Nigerians Tired Of APC – Makinde


   More Picks
1 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
4 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Abducted Greenfield University student, Dorothy Yohanna, who was killed by her abductors has been buried (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Insecurity: This is not time to impeach President Buhari - Senator Sani Musa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info