Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


39 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Ondo, Abuja
The Punch  - 39 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Ondo, Abuja

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Arrests 34 Yahoo Boys In Owo, Ondo State (Photos) Naija Loaded:
EFCC Arrests 34 Yahoo Boys In Owo, Ondo State (Photos)
EFCC arrests 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Owo, Ondo state The Street Journal:
EFCC arrests 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Owo, Ondo state
EFCC nabs 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Ondo The News:
EFCC nabs 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Ondo
EFCC arrests 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Ondo State The Eagle Online:
EFCC arrests 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Ondo State
EFCC Arrests 34 Alleged Internet Fraudsters in Owo, Ondo State NPO Reports:
EFCC Arrests 34 Alleged Internet Fraudsters in Owo, Ondo State
EFCC Arrests 34 Yahoo Boys In Owo, Ondo State Fresh Reporters:
EFCC Arrests 34 Yahoo Boys In Owo, Ondo State
EFCC Arrests 34 Yahoo Boys in Owo, Ondo State (Photos) Tori News:
EFCC Arrests 34 Yahoo Boys in Owo, Ondo State (Photos)


   More Picks
1 I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu hands over amputee sachet water hawker to police over untrue stories - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 19 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
7 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
8 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 NDLEA seizes over N80bn worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
10 Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Newly Acquired Armoured Tanks & Operation Vehicles Captured From Nigeria Army (Photos) - Edujandon, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info