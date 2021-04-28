Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Umahi imposes curfew in Ebonyi, says IPOB not responsible for most attacks
Legit
- Governor Umahi gave 72 hours to security operatives in Ebonyi state to apprehend the hoodlums behind the attacks in the state and prosecute them accordingly.
51 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Insecurity: Umahi Imposes 10-hour Curfew On Ebonyi
The Nation:
Umahi imposes curfew on Ebonyi land borders
Premium Times:
Deadly Attacks: Wike imposes curfew at all land borders in Rivers
AIT:
Ebonyi State imposes night curfew on border points to check insecurity
Signal:
Umahi Says IPOB Not Responsible For Most Attacks in Ebonyi, Imposes Curfew
Independent:
Insecurity: Gov Umahi Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew On Ebonyi Border Areas
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Umahi Imposes Curfew On Ebonyi Land Borders
The Breaking Times:
IPOB Not Responsible For Attacks in Ebonyi, Umahi Declares - Breaking Times
Naija News:
Umahi Imposes Curfew On Ebonyi Border Community
More Picks
1
Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 -
The Genius Media,
1 day ago
2
NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
3
Insecurity: Northern groups urge UN to facilitate actualization of Biafra -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
APC will not rule Nigeria beyond 2023 - Governor Makinde tackles Tinubu -
Legit,
8 hours ago
10
Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School -
Independent,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...