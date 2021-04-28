Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure
Leadership  - BY SUNDAY ISUWA  | The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is to generate N7.61 trillion for the year 2021 as Senate approved the sum of

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate approves N216bn as FIRS 2021 budget The Punch:
Senate approves N216bn as FIRS 2021 budget
Senate approves N7.6trn revenue target for FIRS The Cable:
Senate approves N7.6trn revenue target for FIRS
Senate approves N216.646bn for FIRS in 2021 Peoples Daily:
Senate approves N216.646bn for FIRS in 2021
Senate approves FIRS 2021 budget of N216.64bn Ripples Nigeria:
Senate approves FIRS 2021 budget of N216.64bn
Senate approves N216.65bn for FIRS in 2021 PM News:
Senate approves N216.65bn for FIRS in 2021
Senate approves N216.646bn for FIRS in 2021 The Eagle Online:
Senate approves N216.646bn for FIRS in 2021


   More Picks
1 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Enyimba defeat Orlando Pirates, qualify for CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
3 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 16 hours ago
7 I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 NDLEA seizes over N80bn worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 Umahi imposes curfew in Ebonyi, says IPOB not responsible for most attacks - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info