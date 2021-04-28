Post News
Fresh News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
'No case of defilement against Baba Ijesha' may be released in 24 hours - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Several controversies have continued to trail, the ongoing rape case involving Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha and a
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Bella Naija:
What People Are Saying About Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Case
Information Nigeria:
Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: Davido Reacts
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Baba Ijesha Set To Be Released On Bail As Police Says No Case Of Defilement
Lailas News:
Baba Ijesha set for bail as police says no case of defilement
Gidi Feed:
Rape Scandal: Baba Ijesha set for release.
Naija on Point:
Rape Scandal: Baba Ijesha Set For Release Defilement As Case Hasn’t Been Established
Newzandar News:
Rape Scandal: Baba Ijesha Set For Release Defilement As Case Hasn’t Been Established » Newzandar News
More Picks
1
Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Insecurity: Northern groups urge UN to facilitate actualization of Biafra -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Enyimba defeat Orlando Pirates, qualify for CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
5
PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
‘I Am An Incurable Optimist,’ Obasanjo Says Nigeria Will Overcome Its Challenges -
Channels Television,
10 hours ago
9
Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School -
Independent,
14 hours ago
10
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies.
