Federation account: Expect less contributions from us because of fuel subsidy – NNPC tells FG, state govts

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
“I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story - Oyo Gist,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 –Fayemi - The Punch,
11 hours ago
|
5
|
Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah - The Punch,
13 hours ago
|
6
|
''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer,
17 hours ago