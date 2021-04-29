Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ebonyi massacre: Umahi imposes curfew, denies rumour of herdsmen attack on schools
News photo Vanguard News  - …Says ‘Security agencies must bring perpetrators to book within 72 hours’ By Peter Okutu GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, gave security agencies 72 hours to bring the killers of two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian in the state to ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ebonyi Massacre: Umahi Imposes Curfew, Denies Rumour Of Herdsmen Attack On Schools The Street Journal:
Ebonyi Massacre: Umahi Imposes Curfew, Denies Rumour Of Herdsmen Attack On Schools
Ebonyi Massacre: Umahi Imposes Curfew, Denies Rumour Of Herdsmen Attack On Schools Tori News:
Ebonyi Massacre: Umahi Imposes Curfew, Denies Rumour Of Herdsmen Attack On Schools


   More Picks
1 Busted: Amotekun, Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilantes Arrest 6 Bandits In Oyo Forest With 183 Cows, Weapons, Cash - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 "Jealousy jeloma" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu slams wife for saying his fingers are ugly - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 American Singer, Justine Skye Announces Collaboration With Rema - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari has refused to tag herdsmen terrorists, his govt killing innocent Nigerians - Fr Mbaka - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 My husband forced himself on me in the forest and inserted a bottle in my private part - Lady narrates - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
6 TRENDING: Lagos withdraws N25m donation to viral amputee trader over false claims - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Basketmouth, Flash & BOJ deliver the visuals for 'World People' - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
8 Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects charged with hate crimes by Justice Department - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Tennis champion, Naomi Osaka flaunts her enviable physique in a range of swimwear (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Insecurity: There Will Be Light At The End Of The Tunnel - Obasanjo - Tori News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info