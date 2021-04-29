Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged Blasphemy: UN experts demand release of Nigerian atheist from one-year detention
Premium Times  - The UN human rights experts say Mr Bala’s prolonged detention is a “flagrant violation of fundamental rights” and has “a chilling effect on the exercise of fundamental freedoms in Nigeria”.

19 hours ago
Blasphemy: UN experts demand release of atheist, Mubarak Bala
Blasphemy: UN experts demand release of atheist, Mubarak Bala


