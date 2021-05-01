Post News
News at a Glance
Similar News
The Punch:
Workers' Day: Sanwo-Olu approves 10 hectares for worker's housing scheme
The Guardian:
Workers’ Day: Akeredolu reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare
Channels Television:
Workers’ Day: Labour Threatens Mass Action Over Minimum Wage Law
The Nation:
10 feared dead, 36 injured as palm-oil laden truck plunges into ditch in Osun
Daily Post:
I want to rescue Ekiti from total collapse - Segun Oni
The Cable:
'They are our children' -- Umahi says he's ready to dialogue with bandits
Vanguard News:
Again, gunmen kill two Policemen, burnt 5 vehicles in A-Ibom
This Day:
Bandits Kill 2, Kidnap Niger Lawmaker’s Mother
CNN Africa:
Nigerian teen gets 19 scholarship offers worth more than $5 million from the US and Canada
Legit:
Kizz Daniels becomes a dad on his birthday, welcomes twin boys Jelani and Jalil
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Let us work together to make Nigeria a better place - Gov Fayemi tells Nigerian youths planning to relocate to Canada
Sahara Reporters:
Bishop Kukah: Those Calling For Secession May Be Right But Staying Together Cheaper Than Breaking Away
Leadership:
Truck Kills 10 Imo Market Women
Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Skales’ fiancée, Hasanity grinds him vigorously as they tie the knot in traditional ceremony (WATCH)
Bella Naija:
Congrats! Kizz Daniel Just Announced He’s Welcomed Twins
Premium Times:
Despite challenges, don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges young Nigerians
The Info NG:
Double celebration as singer Kizz Daniel announces the birth of his twins “Jelani and Jalil” on his birthday
Ripples Nigeria:
Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna
The Herald:
Ebubeagu Not Targeted At IPOB, ESN - S'East Govs | News | herald.ng
More Picks
1
NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases -
National Accord,
22 hours ago
2
“I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story -
Oyo Gist,
15 hours ago
3
CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 –Fayemi -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
5
Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
6
''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
8
Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me -
Legit,
15 hours ago
9
Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
17 hours ago
