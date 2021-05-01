Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Workers The Punch:
Workers' Day: Sanwo-Olu approves 10 hectares for worker's housing scheme
Workers’ Day: Akeredolu reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare The Guardian:
Workers’ Day: Akeredolu reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare
Workers’ Day: Labour Threatens Mass Action Over Minimum Wage Law Channels Television:
Workers’ Day: Labour Threatens Mass Action Over Minimum Wage Law
10 feared dead, 36 injured as palm-oil laden truck plunges into ditch in Osun The Nation:
10 feared dead, 36 injured as palm-oil laden truck plunges into ditch in Osun
I want to rescue Ekiti from total collapse - Segun Oni Daily Post:
I want to rescue Ekiti from total collapse - Segun Oni
The Cable:
'They are our children' -- Umahi says he's ready to dialogue with bandits
Again, gunmen kill two Policemen, burnt 5 vehicles in A-Ibom Vanguard News:
Again, gunmen kill two Policemen, burnt 5 vehicles in A-Ibom
Bandits Kill 2, Kidnap Niger Lawmaker’s Mother This Day:
Bandits Kill 2, Kidnap Niger Lawmaker’s Mother
Nigerian teen gets 19 scholarship offers worth more than $5 million from the US and Canada CNN Africa:
Nigerian teen gets 19 scholarship offers worth more than $5 million from the US and Canada
Kizz Daniels becomes a dad on his birthday, welcomes twin boys Jelani and Jalil Legit:
Kizz Daniels becomes a dad on his birthday, welcomes twin boys Jelani and Jalil
Let us work together to make Nigeria a better place - Gov Fayemi tells Nigerian youths planning to relocate to Canada Linda Ikeji Blog:
Let us work together to make Nigeria a better place - Gov Fayemi tells Nigerian youths planning to relocate to Canada
Bishop Kukah: Those Calling For Secession May Be Right But Staying Together Cheaper Than Breaking Away Sahara Reporters:
Bishop Kukah: Those Calling For Secession May Be Right But Staying Together Cheaper Than Breaking Away
Truck Kills 10 Imo Market Women Leadership:
Truck Kills 10 Imo Market Women
Singer, Skales’ fiancée, Hasanity grinds him vigorously as they tie the knot in traditional ceremony (WATCH) Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Skales’ fiancée, Hasanity grinds him vigorously as they tie the knot in traditional ceremony (WATCH)
Congrats! Kizz Daniel Just Announced He’s Welcomed Twins Bella Naija:
Congrats! Kizz Daniel Just Announced He’s Welcomed Twins
Despite challenges, don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges young Nigerians Premium Times:
Despite challenges, don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges young Nigerians
Double celebration as singer Kizz Daniel announces the birth of his twins “Jelani and Jalil” on his birthday The Info NG:
Double celebration as singer Kizz Daniel announces the birth of his twins “Jelani and Jalil” on his birthday
Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna Ripples Nigeria:
Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna
Ebubeagu Not Targeted At IPOB, ESN - S The Herald:
Ebubeagu Not Targeted At IPOB, ESN - S'East Govs | News | herald.ng


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 22 hours ago
2 “I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story - Oyo Gist, 15 hours ago
3 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 –Fayemi - The Punch, 11 hours ago
5 Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 ''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
