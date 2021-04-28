Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Mastermind of Kankara schoolboys abduction allegedly returns to the forest weeks after claiming he had repented
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Auwal Daudawa, the bandit leader in Zamfara State, who is said to have masterminded the abduction of over 300 students in neighbouring Katsina State on December 12, 2020, has gone back to the fore
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Report: ‘Mastermind’ of Kankara abduction returns to forest as Zamfara peace pact collapses
Naija News:
Mastermind Of Kankara Abduction Makes U-Turn, Returns To Forest
Newzandar News:
Repented mastermind of Kankara schoolboys abduction allegedly returns to the forest, takes up arms » Newzandar News
Gidi Feed:
Schoolboys abduction allegedly returns to the forest weeks after claiming he had repented
Tori News:
Mastermind of Kankara Schoolboys Abduction Allegedly Returns To Kidnapping Weeks After Claiming He Has Repented
More Picks
1
Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Enyimba defeat Orlando Pirates, qualify for CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
3
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School -
Independent,
16 hours ago
7
I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
9
NDLEA seizes over N80bn worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
10
Umahi imposes curfew in Ebonyi, says IPOB not responsible for most attacks -
Legit,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...