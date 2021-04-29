Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 81 infections -- but no death reported
News photo The Cable  - Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 81 cases of COVID-19. Here are five updates about the pandemic this Thursday. Advertisement NLC demands compensation for COVID-19 victims The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Nigeria Records 81 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 164,993 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Records 81 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 164,993


   More Picks
1 Busted: Amotekun, Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilantes Arrest 6 Bandits In Oyo Forest With 183 Cows, Weapons, Cash - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 "Jealousy jeloma" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu slams wife for saying his fingers are ugly - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 American Singer, Justine Skye Announces Collaboration With Rema - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari has refused to tag herdsmen terrorists, his govt killing innocent Nigerians - Fr Mbaka - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 My husband forced himself on me in the forest and inserted a bottle in my private part - Lady narrates - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
6 TRENDING: Lagos withdraws N25m donation to viral amputee trader over false claims - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Basketmouth, Flash & BOJ deliver the visuals for 'World People' - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
8 Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects charged with hate crimes by Justice Department - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Tennis champion, Naomi Osaka flaunts her enviable physique in a range of swimwear (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Insecurity: There Will Be Light At The End Of The Tunnel - Obasanjo - Tori News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info