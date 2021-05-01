Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BREAKING NEWS! Petrol Market Price Hits N241 (Read Details)
Naija Loaded  - The real market price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol has hit N241 per litre. This is creating a deficit of N76 per litre on every litre of the product sold at N165 subsidised price presently in place across the country.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

Energy Mix Report:
Nigeria’s petrol market price hits N241, pushes subsidy to N76 per litre


