Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari has refused to tag herdsmen terrorists, his govt killing innocent Nigerians - Fr Mbaka
Daily Post  - Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari of an impending disaster.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari has refused to tag herdsmen terrorists, his govt killing innocent Nigerians – Fr Mbaka laments ————— Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari of an .... Nigerian Eye:
Buhari has refused to tag herdsmen terrorists, his govt killing innocent Nigerians – Fr Mbaka laments ————— Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari of an ....
Buhari Has Refused To Tag Killer Herdsmen Terrorists - Fr Mbaka Naija News:
Buhari Has Refused To Tag Killer Herdsmen Terrorists - Fr Mbaka
Buhari Should Tag Killer Herdsmen ‘Terrorists’ – Fr Mbaka Declares Anaedo Online:
Buhari Should Tag Killer Herdsmen ‘Terrorists’ – Fr Mbaka Declares


   More Picks
1 Busted: Amotekun, Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilantes Arrest 6 Bandits In Oyo Forest With 183 Cows, Weapons, Cash - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 "Jealousy jeloma" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu slams wife for saying his fingers are ugly - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 American Singer, Justine Skye Announces Collaboration With Rema - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari has refused to tag herdsmen terrorists, his govt killing innocent Nigerians - Fr Mbaka - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 My husband forced himself on me in the forest and inserted a bottle in my private part - Lady narrates - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
6 TRENDING: Lagos withdraws N25m donation to viral amputee trader over false claims - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Basketmouth, Flash & BOJ deliver the visuals for 'World People' - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
8 Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects charged with hate crimes by Justice Department - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Tennis champion, Naomi Osaka flaunts her enviable physique in a range of swimwear (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Insecurity: There Will Be Light At The End Of The Tunnel - Obasanjo - Tori News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info