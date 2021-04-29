Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Register Your Brand With The Government – Ebonyi State Governor, Umahi Orders All Native Doctors
Naija Loaded  - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered all native doctors and traditional medicine dealers in the state to register with the state government and the police. Umahi directed them to register with the state government within seven days.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

