Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Defend Yourself Against Bandits, Zamfara Govt Tells Residents
Daily Times  - Residents in Zamfara State have been asked to protect themselves against bandit attacks while abiding by the law. The state of North-West is one of the most heavily affected by banditry in the world.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Defend Yourself But Don’t Break The Law, Zamfara Govt Tells Residents
Defend Yourself But Don’t Break The Law, Zamfara Govt Tells Residents Information Nigeria:
Defend Yourself But Don’t Break The Law, Zamfara Govt Tells Residents
Matawalle tells Zamfara residents to defend themselves against bandits Pulse Nigeria:
Matawalle tells Zamfara residents to defend themselves against bandits
Defend Yourself Against Bandits – Zamfara Govt Tells Residents Naija News:
Defend Yourself Against Bandits – Zamfara Govt Tells Residents
Defend Yourself against Bandits – Zamfara Govt. to Residents » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Defend Yourself against Bandits – Zamfara Govt. to Residents » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
3 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 20 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
5 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 17-year-old girl drowns in Asa River, Ilorin - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 9 hours ago
9 NDLEA seizes over N80bn worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
10 Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Newly Acquired Armoured Tanks & Operation Vehicles Captured From Nigeria Army (Photos) - Edujandon, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info