Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kate and William celebrate 10th wedding anniversary by releasing loving pictures
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 39, are marking their 10th wedding anniversary today.
The royal couple got married on April 29, 2011.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Britain's William, Kate celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Legit:
Pictures of Nigerian governor as a youth emerge as he celebrates 40th wedding anniversary with wife
Bella Naija:
Prince William & Kate Middleton share Adorable Family Video to Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Kate and William Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Lovely Pictures
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Kate Middleton And Prince William Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With New Stunning Photos
Pulse Nigeria:
10 years strong! Happy wedding anniversary to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal
Gist Reel:
William and Kate celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Naija Diary:
Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Beautiful Photos
Newzandar News:
Kate and William Celebrate 10th wedding Anniversary » Newzandar News
More Picks
1
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
2
Lovely photos of Regina Daniels with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
5
FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
6
ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Lagos East: APC's Abiru defeats PDP's Gbadamosi at Appeal Court -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
9
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
15 hours ago
10
Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...