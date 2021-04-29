Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I am not impressed with copy drawings" Pastor Leke Adeboye reacts to painting of him and his father
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pastor Leke Adeboye, the son of RCCG General Overseer, Pastor EA Adeboye, has reacted to a painting of him, his wife and his father.

 

The last born son of Pastor EA Adeboye shared the

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pastor Adeboye Legit:
Pastor Adeboye's son dragged over reaction to a portrait of him and his father
"I AM NOT Impressed Naija News:
"I AM NOT Impressed''- Pastor Adeboye Reacts To A Painting Of Him |Photo
Naija Diary:
“I Am Not Impressed With Copy Drawings” - Pastor Leke Adeboye Reacts To Painting Of Him And His Father
Nigerians drag Pastor Adeboye Gist Reel:
Nigerians drag Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke over his statement to artist
Nigerians drag Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke over his statement to artist who made a painting of him and his father » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Nigerians drag Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke over his statement to artist who made a painting of him and his father » Newzandar News
See How Pastor Leke Adeboye Reacted To A Painting Of Him, His Wife And Father Tori News:
See How Pastor Leke Adeboye Reacted To A Painting Of Him, His Wife And Father


   More Picks
1 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 14 hours ago
2 Lovely photos of Regina Daniels with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
6 ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Lagos East: APC's Abiru defeats PDP's Gbadamosi at Appeal Court - The Nation, 18 hours ago
9 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info