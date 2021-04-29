Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos govt ‘releases’ amputee hawker after getting N25m donation
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Lagos State Government says it has handed over the amputee sachet water hawker, Mary Daniel, to leaders of Igala Community in Lagos State.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos hands over amputee hawker to kinsmen The Nation:
Lagos hands over amputee hawker to kinsmen
Lagos takes urgent action on amputee Mary Daniel PM News:
Lagos takes urgent action on amputee Mary Daniel
Mary Daniel: Lagos govt hands over amputee hawker to kinsman Pulse Nigeria:
Mary Daniel: Lagos govt hands over amputee hawker to kinsman
Lagos govt ‘releases’ amputee hawker after getting N25m donation Online Nigeria:
Lagos govt ‘releases’ amputee hawker after getting N25m donation
We didn’t seize amputee hawker Within Nigeria:
We didn’t seize amputee hawker's N25m - Lagos Govt » NEWS
We didn’t seize Mary Daniel Instablog 9ja:
We didn’t seize Mary Daniel's N25million -- Lagos state government
Lagos Takes Urgent Action On Amputee Hawker, Mary Daniel Tori News:
Lagos Takes Urgent Action On Amputee Hawker, Mary Daniel


   More Picks
1 I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
3 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 20 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
5 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 17-year-old girl drowns in Asa River, Ilorin - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 9 hours ago
9 NDLEA seizes over N80bn worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
10 Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Newly Acquired Armoured Tanks & Operation Vehicles Captured From Nigeria Army (Photos) - Edujandon, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info