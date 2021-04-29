Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Lovely photos of Regina Daniels with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Businessman, Ned Nwoko, shared these photos of his wife, Regina Daniels and son, Munir, on his IG page this afternoon to celebrates Munir who turned 10 months today April 29.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Regina Daniels and Prince Ned Nwoko are super excited as their son, Moon turns 10 months old today. God bless the happy family❤ 📸: @regina.daniels @princenednwoko (Instagram) #legitng #legitposts #reginadaniels #nednwoko #thursdaygoodness
Yaba Left Online:
Lovely new photos of Regina Daniels, her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir
The Info NG:
Actress, Regina Daniels and billionaire husband celebrate their son at 10months
Gist Reel:
Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir as he clocks 10 months old
Naija Parrot:
Lovely new photos of Regina Daniels, her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir
iBrand TV:
Actress Regina Daniels And Husband Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son Munir At 10 Months
Newzandar News:
HAPPY TIME As Regina Daniels Celebrates Her Son As He Clocks 10 Months Old » Newzandar News
Naija Diary:
Regina Daniels And Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son, Munir As He Clocks 10 Months Old
Nesco Media:
Lovely photos of Regina Daniels with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir
Gist 36:
Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son, Munir As He Clocks 10 Months
Online Nigeria:
Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son, Munir As He Clocks 10 Months
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Regina Daniels releases photos celebrating son at 10 months
Kemi Filani Blog:
Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko celebrate their son at 10 months with adorable family photos - Kemi Filani News
Tori News:
Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son, Munir As He Clocks 10 Months
More Picks
1
Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
2
Lovely photos of Regina Daniels with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
5
FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
6
ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Lagos East: APC's Abiru defeats PDP's Gbadamosi at Appeal Court -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
9
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
15 hours ago
10
Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
