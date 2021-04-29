American rapper, T-Pain apologizes to DJ Cuppy, Juliet Ibrahim, Phyno, and other celebrities whose DMs he didnt see







He revealed he didn't know about DM requests and only just found out that there were message Linda Ikeji Blog - T-Pain took to Instagram to share the hundreds of DMs he received and didn't see.He revealed he didn't know about DM requests and only just found out that there were message



News Credibility Score: 99%