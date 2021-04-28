Buhari should resign, God is angry with him – Mbaka The Nation -

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because God is angry with him.

Mbaka, who was one of the staunch supporters of Buhari in the buildup to the 2015 elections, ... Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because God is angry with him.Mbaka, who was one of the staunch supporters of Buhari in the buildup to the 2015 elections, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%