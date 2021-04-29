Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The Moment Princess Broke Down In Tears As She And Iyabo Ojo Storm Panti To Protest Baba Ijesha’s Release (Video)
News photo Gist 36  - Princess Popular Nigerian comedienne, Princess stormed Panti Police station alongside Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo to protest Baba Ijesha’s release after he was accused of sexually assaulting her foster child.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

