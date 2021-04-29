Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tight Security At National Assembly Over Alleged Security Threat
News photo Channels Television  -   Increased security was observed at the National Assembly on Thursday as security agents spent more time inspecting vehicles coming into the assembly complex.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tight Security At National Assembly Over Fear Of Attack. #LeadershipNews Leadership:
Tight Security At National Assembly Over Fear Of Attack. #LeadershipNews
Tight Security Around National Assembly AIT:
Tight Security Around National Assembly
Tight Security At National Assembly Over Alleged Security Threat Ladun Liadi Blog:
Tight Security At National Assembly Over Alleged Security Threat
Tight security at National Assembly over alleged security threat - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Tight security at National Assembly over alleged security threat - CoreTV News
Tight Security At National Assembly Over Alleged Security Threat Tori News:
Tight Security At National Assembly Over Alleged Security Threat


   More Picks
1 I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 17-year-old girl drowns in Asa River, Ilorin - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
4 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 22 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 20 hours ago
7 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Kano Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work - Independent, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
10 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info