Ogunsanya’s choice as Airtel Africa’s CEO hoists Nigeria’s flag again — Buhari The Nation - By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has described the elevation of Mr. Segun Ogunsanya as Managing Director Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc as another affirmation of Nigeria’s leadership in Africa’s continental matters.



News Credibility Score: 99%