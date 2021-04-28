Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'This is war' - Tonto Dikeh kicks against Baba Ijesha’s rumoured release
The Nation  -  
Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has frowned at the stance of the police concerning the rape allegation levelled against Lanre Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha.
The actress described the rumoured release of the suspect ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Releasing Baba Ijesha means calling for war - Tonto Dikeh Daily Post:
Releasing Baba Ijesha means calling for war - Tonto Dikeh
Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: ‘This Is Going To Be A War’ – Tonto Dikeh Information Nigeria:
Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: ‘This Is Going To Be A War’ – Tonto Dikeh
“This is war,” Actress Tonto Dikeh declares, as she offers to transfer Baba Ijesha’s r*pe case to Abuja. Instablog 9ja:
“This is war,” Actress Tonto Dikeh declares, as she offers to transfer Baba Ijesha’s r*pe case to Abuja.
Releasing Baba Ijesha means calling for war – Tonto Dikeh » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Releasing Baba Ijesha means calling for war – Tonto Dikeh » Newzandar News
It Ladun Liadi Blog:
It's going to be WAR. Tonto Dikeh reacts to news Baba Ijesha would soon be released


   More Picks
1 I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 17-year-old girl drowns in Asa River, Ilorin - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
4 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 22 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 20 hours ago
7 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Kano Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work - Independent, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
10 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info