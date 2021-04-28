'This is war' - Tonto Dikeh kicks against Baba Ijesha’s rumoured release The Nation -

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has frowned at the stance of the police concerning the rape allegation levelled against Lanre Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha.

The actress described the rumoured release of the suspect ...



