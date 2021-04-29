Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023 not realistic if security issues are not addressed –Secondus
The Punch
- 2023 not realistic if security issues are not addressed –Secondus
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Insecurity: 2023 elections may not hold – Secondus
The Sun:
2023 polls not 'realistic' if insecurity persists - Secondus
Ripples Nigeria:
Secondus fears 2023 elections may not hold if insecurity persists
News Break:
2023 Elections May Not Hold If Insecurity Isn't Tackled - Secondus
Nigerian Eye:
2023 not realistic if security issues are not addressed – PDP Chairman, Secondus
Top Naija:
2023 elections unrealistic if security issues are not tackled – Secondus
Naija News:
Insecurity: 2023 Elections May Not Hold – Secondus
Global Village Extra:
2023: There Won’t Be Elections If Security Issues Are Not Addressed –Secondus
More Picks
1
I may end up as a pastor, Nigerian governor hints on preparation after 8-year tenure -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
3
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari -
Channels Television,
7 hours ago
4
FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure -
Leadership,
15 hours ago
5
Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng -
The Herald,
1 day ago
7
Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, 20, comes out as polyamorous on Red Table Talk and mom Jada says 'I totally get it' (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online -
Gist Reel,
7 hours ago
9
Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty in sexual assault case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser demands £56million in damages for 'pain and suffering' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...