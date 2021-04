Amputee Hawker Told No Lies, Lagos Govt Says, Hands Her Over To Kinsmen The Will - BEVERLY HILLS, April 29, (THEWILL) – Lagos State Government has handed over Mary Daniel, the amputee sachet water hawker, to the leader of the Igala (Kogi State) community in the state, disclosing that the police were brought in during the handover ...



News Credibility Score: 99%