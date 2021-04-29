Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Lagos State Government says it has credited the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of 358 retirees with more than N1 billion for the month of April. Mr Babalola Obilana, Director -General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) announced this at the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April Vanguard News:
Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April
Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April Prompt News:
Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April
Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April News Diary Online:
Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April
Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos govt pays 358 retirees N1bn for April
Lagos Govt Pays 358 Retirees N1bn For April The Street Journal:
Lagos Govt Pays 358 Retirees N1bn For April
Lagos Govt Pays 358 Retirees N1bn For April Tori News:
Lagos Govt Pays 358 Retirees N1bn For April


   More Picks
1 I may end up as a pastor, Nigerian governor hints on preparation after 8-year tenure - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Naija to the world: Ikorodu Bois appear on Times Square's billboard in New York - Legit, 6 mins ago
3 Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
5 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 13 hours ago
6 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Kano Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work - Independent, 23 hours ago
8 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
9 Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, 20, comes out as polyamorous on Red Table Talk and mom Jada says 'I totally get it' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty in sexual assault case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info