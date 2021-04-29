Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East By Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB, Miyetti Allah Threatens
Sahara Reporters




One of the umbrella bodies of herdsmen in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has urged security agencies to deal with “terrorists killing” Fulani herders in the South-East.
Spokesman for the ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

