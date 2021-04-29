Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Wike imposes curfew in entire Rivers
News photo Premium Times  - Rivers appears to be the first state to impose a state-wide curfew to check the ongoing attacks on security agencies in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Rivers Business Day:
Rivers' curfew now statewide over fears of further attacks
Insecurity: Wike Imposes Curfew Across Rivers State The Nigeria Lawyer:
Insecurity: Wike Imposes Curfew Across Rivers State
Security threats: Wike slams statewide curfew on Rivers PM News:
Security threats: Wike slams statewide curfew on Rivers
Gov Wike imposes statewide curfew in Rivers till further notice — First Reports First Reports:
Gov Wike imposes statewide curfew in Rivers till further notice — First Reports
Rivers imposes nighttime curfew MetroStar Nigeria:
Rivers imposes nighttime curfew
Rivers State Govt Imposes Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew Aledeh:
Rivers State Govt Imposes Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew


   More Picks
1 I may end up as a pastor, Nigerian governor hints on preparation after 8-year tenure - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Naija to the world: Ikorodu Bois appear on Times Square's billboard in New York - Legit, 6 mins ago
3 Fees increase: ASUU says 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
5 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 13 hours ago
6 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Kano Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work - Independent, 23 hours ago
8 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
9 Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, 20, comes out as polyamorous on Red Table Talk and mom Jada says 'I totally get it' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty in sexual assault case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info