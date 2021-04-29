Post News
News at a Glance
Swimming pool: Moment man beats up prostitute for bedwetting after sleeping over at his house (Video)
Vanguard News
- A video has surfaced showing the moment a man attacked a prostitute who slept over at his place for bedwetting.
The man who was fuming in anger was seen thr…
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Newzandar News:
“What of my ex, Vivian wey shit for my room” – Man reacts to video of angry man beating up olosho for bedwetting (Video) » Newzandar News
Edujandon:
Man Beats Up Prostitute For Bedwetting After Sleeping Over At His House (Video)
Gist Reel:
Man reacts to video of angry man beating up olosho for bedwetting (Video)
Kanyi Daily:
Angry Man Attempts To Beat Up Slay-Queen For Bedwetting While Sleeping At His House [Video]
Naija on Point:
Angry Man Assaults Runs Girl For Bedwetting After Spending The Night At His Place (Video)
Tori News:
Man Beats Up Prostitute For Bedwetting After Sleeping Over At His House (Video)
More Picks
1
Suspected drunk driver kills one in Anambra – FRSC -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
2
Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
3
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
4
FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
5
ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
7
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
12 hours ago
8
Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
9
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
10
Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
