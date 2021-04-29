Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Establish More Maritime Universities Across The Nation-Omo-Agege
News photo Nigerian Observer  - ABUJA – The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has made a case for the establishment of more maritime universities across Nigeria. He made this submission in Abuja when he hosted prominent citizens of Oron Nation from Akwa Ibom ...

5 hours ago
