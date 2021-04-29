Senate invite Finance Minister, others to explain funds spent on Banditry, Insurgency from 2019

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, 20, comes out as polyamorous on Red Table Talk and mom Jada says 'I totally get it' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television,
10 hours ago
|
3
|
FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others - News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases near 10,000 with new infections on Wednesday - The Eagle Online,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video - Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
|
8
|
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit,
3 hours ago
|
9
|
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel,
11 hours ago