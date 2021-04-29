Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Gold Production: Nigeria records 1.6m grams in 5 years — Minister
iBrand TV
- Nigeria’s Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Dr Ochechukwu Ogah, on Thursday disclosed that the ministry recorded 1,562,720 grams of Gold production from 2016 to 2020.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years — Minister
The Guardian:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years — Minister
Vanguard News:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years — Minister
Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria produced 1.6m grams of gold in 5 years — Minister
National Accord:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years — Minister
The Street Journal:
Nigeria Records 1.6m Grams Of Gold Production In 5 Years — Minister
The New Diplomat:
Nigeria Records 1.6m Grams of Gold Production In 5 years — Minister
Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria records 1.6m grams of Gold production in 5 years – FG
More Picks
1
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
2
FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
3
Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
4
Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases near 10,000 with new infections on Wednesday -
The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
5
May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
6
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
7 hours ago
7
Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online -
Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
8
Sexual assault: Nigerians sign petition against release of Baba Ijesha -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership – Apostle Suleman -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
