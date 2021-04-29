Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos East: APC's Abiru defeats PDP's Gbadamosi at Appeal Court
News photo The Nation  - The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has dismissed the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)’s suit, which sought to disqualify Senator...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos East: Appeal Court throws out Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal Vanguard News:
Lagos East: Appeal Court throws out Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal
Lagos East: Abiru Defeats PDP’s Gbadamosi at Appeal Court This Day:
Lagos East: Abiru Defeats PDP’s Gbadamosi at Appeal Court
Lagos East: Appeal Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit Against APC’s Abiru Channels Television:
Lagos East: Appeal Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit Against APC’s Abiru
Court of Appeal affirms Abiru’s victory, dismisses Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal TVC News:
Court of Appeal affirms Abiru’s victory, dismisses Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal
Lagos East: APC’s Abiru Defeats PDP’s Gbadamosi At Appeal Court The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos East: APC’s Abiru Defeats PDP’s Gbadamosi At Appeal Court
Appeal Court Upholds Abiru Aledeh:
Appeal Court Upholds Abiru's Victory, Dismisses Gbadamosi's Case


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
2 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 24 hours ago
3 Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
4 May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
5 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
7 Sexual assault: Nigerians sign petition against release of Baba Ijesha - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership – Apostle Suleman - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info