Oyo to use Man O’ War operatives to secure primary, secondary schools

Oyo to use Man O’ War operatives to secure primary, secondary schools



Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, said on Thursday that his administration plans to engage officers of the Man O’ War Nigeria to assist in providing ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOyo to use Man O’ War operatives to secure primary, secondary schoolsOyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, said on Thursday that his administration plans to engage officers of the Man O’ War Nigeria to assist in providing ...



News Credibility Score: 99%