Granada shatter Barca's La Liga title dreams after stunning 2-1 win in Camp Nou
News photo Legit  - Barcelona vs Granada has seen the Catalan giants lose all three points at home and fail to take advantage and go top of the La Liga standings as it hots up.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
2 ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
7 Sexual assault: Nigerians sign petition against release of Baba Ijesha - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership – Apostle Suleman - Daily Post, 1 day ago
9 Nigeria Records Growth In Gold Production, With 1.56m Grams In 5 Years - Biz Watch Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 Secondus: 2023 not realistic if security issues are not adequately addressed - The Cable, 10 hours ago
