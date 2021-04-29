Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Granada shatter Barca's La Liga title dreams after stunning 2-1 win in Camp Nou
Legit
- Barcelona vs Granada has seen the Catalan giants lose all three points at home and fail to take advantage and go top of the La Liga standings as it hots up.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Barcelona 1-2 Granada: Despite Messi’s goal Barcelona miss chance to top La Liga
The Herald:
Barca blow chance to go top after home loss to Granada | Sports | herald.ng
The News Guru:
Barca blow chance to go top after home loss to Granada
PM News:
Koeman explains why Barcelona lost to Granada
Prompt News:
Barca blow chance to go top after home loss to Granada
The Eagle Online:
Barca blow chance to go top after home loss to Granada
1st for Credible News:
Barcelona slip up at home to Granada
More Picks
1
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
2
ICPC does not spend recovered funds – Chairman, Owasanoye -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
4
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas -
Legit,
11 hours ago
5
Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
6
Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
7
Sexual assault: Nigerians sign petition against release of Baba Ijesha -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership – Apostle Suleman -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
9
Nigeria Records Growth In Gold Production, With 1.56m Grams In 5 Years -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
Secondus: 2023 not realistic if security issues are not adequately addressed -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...