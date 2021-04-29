CBN Sacks First Bank Directors, Retains Adeduntan As MD The Street Journal - CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele By Emma Ujah – Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Thursday, removed the Boards of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Plc and the FBN Holding. It also wielded the big stick against the FBN Holding Ltd. Announcing ...



News Credibility Score: 99%