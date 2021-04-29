Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan
News photo Business Day  - In a shocking response to the removal of First Bank’s managing director, Sola Adeduntan, by its board, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, with immediate effect dissolved the board of the bank and directed the removal of all the directors.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East By Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB, Miyetti Allah Threatens - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Gospel artiste, Quincy Tebite Dtisio and his wife welcome a baby after 27 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Buhari: I’m disappointed Ortom is blaming me for Benue killings - The Cable, 16 hours ago
4 In bold move, CBN sacks First Bank, Holco’s boards, reinstates Adeduntan - Business Day, 18 hours ago
5 Strike: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption, as national JUSUN activates counter-moves - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
6 FG Launches Free Digital Decoders In Lagos - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
7 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 FG to inaugurate Digital Switch Over in 13 states this year– Lai Mohammed - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
9 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 17 hours ago
10 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
