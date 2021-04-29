Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen kidnap Prof Osadolor Odia, demand N18m ransom in Edo
News photo Daily Post  - A former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, has been reportedly abducted by unknown

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen abduct Edo varsity prof, demand N18m ransom The Cable:
Gunmen abduct Edo varsity prof, demand N18m ransom
Gunmen abduct AAU professor in Edo, demand N18m ransom The Punch:
Gunmen abduct AAU professor in Edo, demand N18m ransom
Gunmen abduct AAU’s Prof, Osadolor Odia, demand N18m ransom The News:
Gunmen abduct AAU’s Prof, Osadolor Odia, demand N18m ransom
Gunmen abduct AAU professor in Edo, demand N18m ransom The Eagle Online:
Gunmen abduct AAU professor in Edo, demand N18m ransom
Gunmen kidnap Prof Osadolor Odia, demand N18m ransom in Edo » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Gunmen kidnap Prof Osadolor Odia, demand N18m ransom in Edo » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
2 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases near 10,000 with new infections on Wednesday - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
5 May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
8 Sexual assault: Nigerians sign petition against release of Baba Ijesha - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership – Apostle Suleman - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info