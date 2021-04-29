Gunmen kidnap Prof Osadolor Odia, demand N18m ransom in Edo

|
1
Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television,
15 hours ago
2
FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership,
23 hours ago
3
Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others - News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
4
Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases near 10,000 with new infections on Wednesday - The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
5
May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
6
Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit,
7 hours ago
7
Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
8
Sexual assault: Nigerians sign petition against release of Baba Ijesha - The Punch,
19 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership – Apostle Suleman - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Convene a security conference now, PDP advises Buhari - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago