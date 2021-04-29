Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas
News photo Legit  - Nigerian athletes have been denied visas by the US embassy and therefore will not be able to participate in the World Relays staging for Poland next month.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas The Punch:
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas
Nigeria Out Of World Relays As US Embassy Denies Athletes Visas Point Blank News:
Nigeria Out Of World Relays As US Embassy Denies Athletes Visas
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas
Nigeria out of World Relays as U.S. embassy denies athletes visas Correct NG:
Nigeria out of World Relays as U.S. embassy denies athletes visas
US denies Nigerian athletes visa to world relays The Street Journal:
US denies Nigerian athletes visa to world relays
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas Edujandon:
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas Gist Punch:
Nigeria out of World Relays as US embassy denies athletes visas
Nigeria Out Of World Relays As US Embassy Denies Athletes Visas Gist 36:
Nigeria Out Of World Relays As US Embassy Denies Athletes Visas
Nigeria Out Of World Relays As US Embassy Denies Athletes Visas Tori News:
Nigeria Out Of World Relays As US Embassy Denies Athletes Visas


   More Picks
1 Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, 20, comes out as polyamorous on Red Table Talk and mom Jada says 'I totally get it' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria Will Deepen Its Collaboration With Zambia, Says Buhari - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
3 FIRS To Generate N7.61trn In 2021 As Senate Approves N216.646bn Expenditure - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 Massive shake up in FRSC as Corps Marshal redeploys senior officers, others - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases near 10,000 with new infections on Wednesday - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
7 May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 Heartbreak as Team Nigeria out of World Relays after US embassy denies athletes visas - Legit, 3 hours ago
9 Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue international passports to owners - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Video of Baba Ijesha confessing to molesting 14-year-old girl surfaces online - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info